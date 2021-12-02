Goat auctioned for Rs 15 lakhs in this country - Find out why

Animal auctioning is not a new thing, over the years several animals have been auctioned in different countries as per the requirement or what people like to raise. India sees the auction of goats on the even of Eid but nothing beats this recent auction of a goat that was super overboard.

A goat named Marrakesh in Australia was auctioned online for Rs 15.6 lakh breaking all previous records as reported by The Guardian. The person who bought the goat, Andrew Mosley said that the goat was really stylish and is in perfectly good health. The auction took place in the Cobar, a town in western New South Wales, Australia.

Previously, a goat named Brock was auctioned for Rs 6.40 lakh and the owner was Mosley itself. Mosley has a goat farm and is very fond of it. He raises little lambs, cattle as well as goats. Mosley said that Marrakesh was expensive because their breed is rare.

Marrakesh, the goat was raised near the Queensland border and there were only 17 goats of this breed during the sale in Cobar. Mosley said that the goat was in good health and might have a good fertility rate and that's why he bought it.

Currently, the goat is taking its time to get used to the new conditions in western New South Wales. Mosley raises its cattle, lambs and goats on their Etiwanda property which is located 80 km south of Cobar and is commonly used for raising sheep and cattle.