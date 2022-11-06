Goa tea vendor sells Old Monk tea, viral video divides internet

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Chai is more than just a drink; it is an emotion for many of us. Chai lovers will agree that the day cannot end on a sweet note without a cup of tea. Now a video is going viral showing a street vendor making tea with Old Monk rum. Yes, you read that right. This Old Monk chai is being sold at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa.

Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!! pic.twitter.com/1AYI0ikR40 — Dr V (@DrVW30) November 3, 2022

In the clip shared on Twitter by user named @DrVW30, a roadside vendor can be seen preparing tea with Old Monk rum. He starts by heating a clay pot and removing it with tongs. He then sets fire to the pot and pours in some Old Monk rum from the bottle. After that, tea from a teapot is poured into the mixture. He pours the beverage into a kulhad and serves it once it is ready. "Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!" reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video received more than 28k views. The chai undoubtedly disgusted netizens, who expressed their displeasure in the comments section. Many people also loved the experiment. A user wrote, "Chai ko chai hi rahne do bhai." Another person commented, "This is brilliant! In fact half a spoon of old monk in hot coffee is a great recipe."