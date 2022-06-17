Goa police arrest Delhite for driving Hyundai Creta SUV on Anjuna beach: Watch viral video

Driving a Hyundai Creta Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Goa beach has landed a Delhi based tourist in trouble as police have arrested him for endangering the lives of tourists and the general public present on the popular Anjuna beach. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the SUV can be seen stuck in the sand while the occupants are trying to pull it out.

#Beach|| This is what a insensitive Delhi based tourist did at Anjuna beach. pic.twitter.com/3epg6vdaPS — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) June 16, 2022

The car seen in the video is the current-generation Hyundai Creta SUV that was launched in India in 2020. The SUV is offered in three engine options - 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The model in the video is a SX variant that features manual transmission, touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheels and several safety features.

As per a report by IANS, the car is owned by Sangeeta Gavadalkar from Mapusa and a report against her has been spotted by RTO. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi told IANS that the accused, Latlit Kumar Dayal, was driving a car and the vehicle has been seized following the incident that took place on Thursday.

An FIR under sections 279, 336 IPC has been registered and Anjuna Police Inspector Vikram Naik is further investigating the case.