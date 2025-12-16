Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption

The SEC is the main securities regulator in the United States.

Global securities markets are drawing a clear line on how far “innovation” should be allowed to stretch existing rules. In a recent letter to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) urged the regulator not to grant special exemptions for crypto platforms that want to offer tokenized US stocks to retail investors without meeting full regulatory requirements. The WFE represents more than two hundred and fifty regulated market operators, including large players such as Nasdaq, Cboe and Deutsche Börse. The SEC is the main securities regulator in the United States. Together, these names frame the debate: established exchanges are telling the SEC that tokenization is acceptable, but regulatory shortcuts are not.

What Is the Tokenization Exemption About?

Several brokerage and crypto platforms have been exploring ways to offer tokenized versions of US equities. In simple terms, a tokenized stock is a digital token that tracks the price of a listed stock, such as Apple or Tesla, and allows users to trade that price exposure on a blockchain-based platform.

Some of these platforms have asked the SEC for an “innovation exemption”. This would allow them to provide tokenized stock trading to U.S. retail customers without registering fully as broker-dealers and without becoming regulated securities exchanges. Their argument is that blockchain can reduce settlement times, lower costs and open markets to a wider set of users, and that strict legacy rules would make these products hard to launch.

On paper, the exemption sounds like a way to speed up experimentation. In practice, it raises a basic question. If a platform gives you economic exposure to a real stock, should it be allowed to operate under lighter rules than the venues that offer the actual stock ownership?

Why Global Exchanges Are Pushing Back

In its letter, the WFE makes its position clear. It describes tokenization as a “natural evolution” of market infrastructure but stresses that existing equity markets are already highly efficient and heavily protected. The federation argues that if a platform offers trading in products that mirror listed stocks, it should follow “same activity, same rules”.

This debate is not happening in isolation. In previous reports, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global standard-setting body for securities regulators, warned about the gap between price exposure and legal ownership in some tokenized products. Many tokens track the price of an asset without actually giving the holder legal rights over that asset. The WFE points to these concerns and argues that allowing unregistered platforms to offer tokenized U.S. stocks could confuse investors about what they really own. The message from exchanges is straightforward. They are not arguing against using blockchain to represent securities. They are arguing against creating a parallel market where similar products trade under weaker rules.

How Market Builders See the Debate

For builders working in tokenized markets, this pushback is not a surprise. Sudeep Chatterjee, CEO of STOEX, believes the WFE letter simply makes an implicit rule explicit. “Tokenization can modernize settlement and access, but financial markets cannot split into two rulebooks, because doing so would immediately create a regulatory arbitrage opportunity, leading to market fragmentation, price disparityand overall inefficiency”, he says. “If you offer exposure to the same asset, the compliance standard must follow the asset, not the technology that wraps it.”

His view highlights a broader pattern. Traditional exchanges are preparing for tokenization inside their own environments, where clearing, settlement and investor protection are already defined. What they oppose is the idea that tokenized versions of their core products can be offered on separate platforms that do not carry the same responsibilities.

Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala, frames it from the builder’s side. “If you are selling exposure to U.S. stocks, your compliance stack must look like that of a regulated U.S. broker-dealer, not just a smart contract and a website,” he notes. “Tokenizing an asset under relaxed rules does not change it’s legal status as a security; it may in fact makethe detection and prevention of fraud and illicit finance vastly more difficult”.For him, the lesson is clear. Tokenization of equities is moving from an experimental stage to a regulated stage, and builders who want to serve U.S. retail investors must design for that reality.

What This Means for Investors and Regulators

For retail investors, the WFE’s intervention may actually reduce confusion. Many tokenized products look and feel like traditional stocks but do not always provide the same rights, protections or recourse in case of failure. By pressing the SEC to apply equal rules, global exchanges are pushing toward a world where tokenized equities carry clearer disclosures and more predictable safeguards.

For regulators, the letter offers support in drawing firm boundaries. It reinforces the idea that innovation should not come from sidestepping existing protections, but from improving how those protections are delivered. If the SEC sides with the WFE, future tokenized stock platforms that want to operate in the United States will likely need to register, meet capital and reporting requirements and fit into the established market structure.

For builders, the direction is now easier to read. Synthetic wrappers and offshore platforms may continue to exist, but serious, large-scale tokenized equity markets for U.S. investors will be expected to live inside the existing regulatory perimeter.