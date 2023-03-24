Search icon
Glider plane crashes into house in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, video goes viral

A joyride glider collided with a residential structure in Jharkhand's Dhanbad region shortly after takeoff, injuring the pilot and a 14-year-old passenger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

New Delhi: A joyride glider collided with a residential structure in Jharkhand's Dhanbad region shortly after takeoff, injuring the pilot and a 14-year-old passenger. Both have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

The glider took off from Dhanbad's Barwadda airstrip and crashed into a home 500 meters away. Officials believe the incident was caused by a technical glitch, but the exact cause will be revealed only after a thorough probe. The cockpit of the glider was smashed in by a concrete pillar of the house, as shown by the visuals of the accident site. 

Speaking on the incident, ASI SK Mandal of Barwada Police Station said,"Information was received at the police station that a glider crash had happened near Birsa Munda. Police teams have reached the spot and are stationed there. Two people were injured. And we're further checking,"

Kush Singh, the injured passenger, is from Patna and was on his way to his maternal uncle Pawan Singh's home in Dhanbad. The youngster had taken a joyride in a glider operated by a private company from the Barwadda airstrip. A joyride glider can only carry two people: a driver and a passenger.

 

