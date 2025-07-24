Gita Gopinath's IMF salary vs Harvard salary: How much will IMF deputy managing director earn when she returns to Harvard University in August

Gita also served as co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics program at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a co-editor at the American Economic Review, and a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston during her academic career.

Gita Gopinath, the first female International Monetary Fund economist, has stepped down from the position to return to Harvard University. As the Indian-origin economist set to leave the high-profile role, there is curiosity about her financial standing with her expertise and stature.



At IMF, Gita has served as First Deputy Managing Director(FDMD), earning one of the highest compensation packages at the fund. As per standard public pay scale 2021-2022, the senior executives receive a base salary between $450,000–$500,000 per year, plus allowances and bonuses, taking the total annual salary to around $500,000(approximately Rs 43,165,775).



Gita Gopinath's salary as IMF's Deputy Managing Director

Gita Gopinath began her career as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2001, typically receiving a base salary of $84,000 to $120,000 per year, with the average salary around $93,265(approximately Rs 80,50,218) However, the salary can vary based on various factors including department, experience, and specific role within the university. Afterwards, she moved to Harvard University, where she became the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics. She reportedly earned a typical full professorship salary of $150,000–$200,000 annually (estimated to be around Rs 1,72,65,510).

Gita also served as co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics program at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a co-editor at the American Economic Review, and a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston during her academic career. For a brief time, she was the honorary economic adviser to the Chief Minister of Kerala.



Gita Gopinath net worth

Meanwhile, Gita is likely to return to Harvard University this August, and reportedly, she will hold the Coffey Professorship of Economics, which draws higher pay, possibly $250,000–$300,000+ research incentives. In a nutshell, Gita’s net worth lies at around $3 million(Rs 2,59,00,652.01); however, there is no verified figures available in the public domain.