Girls ring apartment bells, lock doors in Mumbai, viral video makes internet furious

A viral CCTV footage from a Mumbai apartment reveals two intoxicated young women checking nameplates and attempting to lock doors.

A shocking incident unfolded in a residential apartment in Mumbai, as CCTV footage capturing two young women checking name templates and ringing doorbells persistently has gone viral on social media. Shresht Poddar, a resident and sharer of the footage, recounted the unsettling incident that occurred on January 28.

2.30 am last night. 2 young, educated girls entered & recorded themselves trying to lock the doors & ring the bells of houses multiple times, in my building, which has mostly 55+ & senior residents, & a history of previous incidents. They knew CCTVs were present. (Contd.) pic.twitter.com/u4sKbJyDzU — Shresht Poddar (@shreshtpoddar) January 28, 2024

In the videos shared by Poddar, the women can be seen not only recording their activities but also attempting to lock doors from the outside. Poddar, who described the women as appearing intoxicated, expressed concern about the safety of the residents in the G+2 structure, primarily occupied by middle-aged and senior citizens.

When they came back downstairs. pic.twitter.com/xXbL0028Yz — Shresht Poddar (@shreshtpoddar) January 28, 2024

Poddar revealed the disturbing events that unfolded at 2:30 am, causing panic among the residents. Due to a CCTV memory issue, the footage was initially unavailable, but Poddar managed to restore some of it the following morning after fixing the system.

The resident narrated, "Surprisingly, there were 2 girls, seemingly drunk, spotting the CCTV, yet they proceeded to go upstairs, check nameplates, try and latch the doors from out, and continuously ring the doors."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Poddar pointed out the history of robbery attempts, electrical fires, and even murders in the building's vicinity over the past few years. Despite being aware of the security cameras, the women brazenly continued their activities, leaving residents shocked.

In a tweet, Poddar expressed his astonishment, saying, "Normally, I would have ignored this. However, this girl is proudly recording herself despite acknowledging the cameras. I’m pretty sure they thought this was super cool."

Additional CCTV footage shared by Poddar showed the women acknowledging the presence of the cameras, further emphasizing their audacious behavior.

The post generated strong reactions in the comments section, with many condemning the women for their "sadistic behavior." Some users suggested involving the police, urging Poddar to report the incident for proper investigation.

In an update, Poddar revealed that the girls have been identified offline and reprimanded. However, the residents decided not to file a police complaint, opting for a resolution without further legal involvement.