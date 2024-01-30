Girls ring apartment bells, lock doors in Mumbai, viral video makes internet furious

Twitter
Headlines

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

Citroen C3 Aircross automatic launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.84 lakh

Watch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to What Is Your Mobile Number, fans say 'miss this era of Bollywood'

Plans afoot to make Hemant Soren's wife as Jharkhand CM, claims BJP's Nishikant Dubey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kanpur partners with Samsung, to research on health, visual, AI and more

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

Batters with most international hundreds against one team

9 bowlers to take more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah in WTC

5 nutritious vermicelli dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

This actor made Bollywood debut with superhit film, then gave 10 consecutive flop films, feared end of his career, but..

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

HomeViral

Viral

Girls ring apartment bells, lock doors in Mumbai, viral video makes internet furious

A viral CCTV footage from a Mumbai apartment reveals two intoxicated young women checking nameplates and attempting to lock doors.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A shocking incident unfolded in a residential apartment in Mumbai, as CCTV footage capturing two young women checking name templates and ringing doorbells persistently has gone viral on social media. Shresht Poddar, a resident and sharer of the footage, recounted the unsettling incident that occurred on January 28.

In the videos shared by Poddar, the women can be seen not only recording their activities but also attempting to lock doors from the outside. Poddar, who described the women as appearing intoxicated, expressed concern about the safety of the residents in the G+2 structure, primarily occupied by middle-aged and senior citizens.

Poddar revealed the disturbing events that unfolded at 2:30 am, causing panic among the residents. Due to a CCTV memory issue, the footage was initially unavailable, but Poddar managed to restore some of it the following morning after fixing the system.

The resident narrated, "Surprisingly, there were 2 girls, seemingly drunk, spotting the CCTV, yet they proceeded to go upstairs, check nameplates, try and latch the doors from out, and continuously ring the doors."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Poddar pointed out the history of robbery attempts, electrical fires, and even murders in the building's vicinity over the past few years. Despite being aware of the security cameras, the women brazenly continued their activities, leaving residents shocked.

In a tweet, Poddar expressed his astonishment, saying, "Normally, I would have ignored this. However, this girl is proudly recording herself despite acknowledging the cameras. I’m pretty sure they thought this was super cool."

Additional CCTV footage shared by Poddar showed the women acknowledging the presence of the cameras, further emphasizing their audacious behavior.

The post generated strong reactions in the comments section, with many condemning the women for their "sadistic behavior." Some users suggested involving the police, urging Poddar to report the incident for proper investigation.

In an update, Poddar revealed that the girls have been identified offline and reprimanded. However, the residents decided not to file a police complaint, opting for a resolution without further legal involvement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet IAS officer who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, passed UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR...

'Governance of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers': PM Modi in first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2024

Meet student who got 75% in Class 10, secured record-breaking job package; not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Meet Australia's richest Indian, who owns Rs 105600 crore company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE