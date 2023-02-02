Girls reach Bihar Board exam centre by jumping the gate, real reason will surprise you

File photo

A picture of Nalanda's examination center has gone viral in which girls were seen jumping over the gate of the center to enter their respective examination halls.

According to the reports, the girl students who had gone to appear for the Bihar Board's 12th examination had to struggle a lot to reach the examination hall, because the gate there was not opening. To enter the examination hall, the girl students had to jump over the pointed gate of the school.

The picture is of KST College in Biharsharif, where not one but many girl students jumped over the pointed iron rod gate and went inside the examination center after the entrance gate was closed.

As per the information, due to the non-opening of the gate of the centre, the exam of the girls could also be missed. Due to the poor arrangement, the girl students had to go inside the premises by jumping over the gate. According to the information, this center was only for girl students.

According to the BSEB, the gates of the exam center will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam, after that no one will be allowed to enter. The students who are going to appear in the second shift exam must reach their exam center by 1:35 pm. Entry will not be permitted after the mentioned time.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th first shift exam was conducted on February 1. The Bihar Board exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Bihar Board inter 2023 exam will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023.