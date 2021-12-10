Girls dance on 'Main Sharabi' with drinks in hand during baraat - WATCH viral video

A wedding is a joyous occasion, not only for the bride and groom, but also for the family members, friends, and other wedding guests. A wedding ceremony is no less than a festival in India, especially Punjabi weddings which start and end with endless dancing, and fun.

One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the groom and his baraat reaching the wedding venue with a huge procession. However, what catches the attention in the video is the few women dancing their heart out ahead of the groom, surrounded by dhol.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, a woman, dressed in a bottle green coloured lehenga can be seen with a drink in her hand and dancing joyfully with the dhol walas near her. The girls were dancing on Yo Yo Honey Singh's popular song 'Main Sharabi' from the film 'Cocktail', starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.

Watch the viral video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Shaadi Saga. They captioned the video saying, "Tag someone on whose baraat you cant wait to dance."

So far, the video has more than 10,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and dropped fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, another video of a desi bride surfaced online recently, where she could be seen requesting to take her pheras in comfortable denims, rather than the bridal lehenga. When the bride's relatives asked her to get ready for her pheras, she said she doesn’t want to change out of her denim.