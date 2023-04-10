Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional

Viral video of girl with hearing impairement | Photo: Twitter

Many videos floating around on the internet show people flaunting their skills, entertaining us, some funny and some leave us with a heavy heart. Recently, one video of a cute little girl has spotted netizens from scrolling.

In this video, a young girl who was hearing impaired gets to hear something for the first time. Her reaction to the same is priceless. In the video, the girl is seen dancing and celebrating when she hears something for the first time.

As she is happy, she is also surprised and takes a minute to register the voice of her family.

Internet is loving this video. The clip was uploaded on the micro-blogging platform Twitter with the caption, "First time hearing yourself".

People have flooded the comment section with the sweetest and heartfelt messages.