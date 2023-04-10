Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional

A girl with a hearing impairment gets to hear for the first time. She is left pleasantly surprised.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
Viral video of girl with hearing impairement | Photo: Twitter

Many videos floating around on the internet show people flaunting their skills, entertaining us, some funny and some leave us with a heavy heart. Recently, one video of a cute little girl has spotted netizens from scrolling. 

In this video, a young girl who was hearing impaired gets to hear something for the first time. Her reaction to the same is priceless. In the video, the girl is seen dancing and celebrating when she hears something for the first time. 

As she is happy, she is also surprised and takes a minute to register the voice of her family. 

Read: Watch: Bride in Uttar Pradesh opens fire 4 times in her wedding, Groom is clueless

Internet is loving this video. The clip was uploaded on the micro-blogging platform Twitter with the caption, "First time hearing yourself".

People have flooded the comment section with the sweetest and heartfelt messages. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.