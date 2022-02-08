Girl wears saree made of potato chips wrappers, gets trolled - WATCH viral video

People who love fashion are always looking for inspiration to look different than the rest, their most beautiful and unique selves. Now, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a girl wearing a saree made of blue Lays wrappers.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the girl can be seen holding a packet of potato chips in her hand, and then the video transitions to her wearing a silver saree, reportedly made out of potato chips wrapper. The girl also wore a bun and jewelry to compliment her unusual look.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named bebadass.in. The video was originally posted by Mae.co.in - a fashion brand. The caption on the post read, "For the love of Blue Lays and Saree. @mae.co.in is a badass label you absolutely must check out!"

So far the video has more than 5,700 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video. While some have praised the unique idea, others trolled the girl for her fashion choices.

One user wrote, "As an ardent saree lover and an artist, I feel absolutely repulsed seeing this. People indulge in all sorts of tomfoolery in the name of art these days," while another said, "confirm last stage of hallucination."

Praising the saree look, a third user said, "Bold," while another commented, "Saari ho toh aisi ho warna na ho (Either wear a saree like this or don’t wear it at all)."