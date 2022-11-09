Search icon
Girl tries to pamper cheetah in viral video, then THIS happens

A clip of a girl trying to pamper a cheetah has shocked the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Are you always looking for videos that give you goosebumps? Then this video might be just what you're looking for. A clip of a girl trying to pamper a cheetah has shocked the internet. The hair-raising video was posted on Instagram by @sumipatel42 and it has gone crazy viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumi Patel (@sumipatel42)

The spine-chilling clip opens with a small girl trying to fondle a cheetah with bare hands.  While she was at it, the predator roared and showed a sign of displeasure at being touched. However, the video did not end on a happy note. While no one was hurt, the girl had to take a step back after the cheetah reacted aggressively.

Since being shared on October 29, the clip has raked up more than 9.2 million views. The video elicited a wide range of reactions. Netizens mostly mocked the girl for attempting to pet a cheetah. "This is so stupid," one person commented. "Beautiful but dangerous," said another. "This is so dangerous, please don't try this again," said the third user.

