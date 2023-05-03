Search icon
Girl tries her outfits on her mother, viral video sparks debate

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows an Indian girl trying her outfit on her mother and the final result is something that will make you way 'wow' instantly. The video is so captivating and may prompt you to watch it over and over again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Every now and then, the Internet dishes out videos that capture people trying out some new trend and sharing their honest feedback. . And this is just what is shown in this video. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows an Indian  girl trying her outfit on her mother and the final result is something that will make you way 'wow' instantly.  The video is so captivating and may prompt you to watch it over and over again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aarya Dongre (@aarya_dongre)

The now-viral video was shared by Aarya Dongre on Instagram. In the now-viral video, Aarya's mom can be seen wearing a traditional Indian suit, moments later she dons Aarya's super hot dress and looks absolutely stunning in it. It's possible that watching this video, which has been fast gaining popularity on social media, will motivate you to rise up and applaud her mother's transformation.

The clip has garnered over millions of views and tons of reactions. People lauded the mother for trying this trend. Many criticised them as they thought it doesn't suit them. Well, the clip got mixed reactions and we will gonna show the honest comments from netizens.

Take a look at these comments:

“Where's the heck is this dislike button?,” posted an individual in the comments section. “Her hair is so healthy woahhh,” wrote another. A third shared, “Omg loads of  love overwhelming.” “From namste aunty to Hey girl!,” posted a fourth.

