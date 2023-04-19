Girl tears up as she dances to Babul Ka Ghar with brother, viral video will make you cry

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the Internet that show brides dancing on their wedding days or during the pre-wedding celebrations. Such videos are always entertaining to see and make people smile. There's a new addition to that list, and along with spreading happiness, this video is also making people emotional. . Something similar happened with a girl who teared up a little at her haldi ceremony for a heartwarming reason. So, the girl's brother dedicated a beautiful performance to her and the bride-to-be couldn’t hold back her tears. The emotional yet adorable video has now gone viral on social media and we are sure that you will love it too. We must caution you that the video is incredibly emotional, so have some tissues nearby.

In the clip shared by an Instagram account @shraddhazain911, a bride-to-be danced to Kishore Kumar's Babul Ka Ghar with her brother. The duo can be seen performing next to each other and this makes them emotional. The girl can be seen wiping her tears. The camera then panned on to the girl's brother, who smiled but couldn’t hold back his tears. He also got emotional.

The video has left online users in tears. Some people commented on the stunning dancing performance, while others said it brought tears to their eyes.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Jiski bahan hoti hai vah bhai bahot lucky hota hai,” shared an Instagram user. “e bo lameha he ladki apni sadi se bahut kus rehti he mager her pal use apni family se dur hone ka gam rehta he ye ham ladkiyo ke sat ku hota he miss you family” commented another. “This made me so emotional,” expressed a third. “Such a beautiful bond and heart touching video” posted a fourth. “Jiski bahan hoti hai vah bhai bahot lucky hota hai,” wrote a fifth.