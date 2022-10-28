Girl spotted studying under traffic light, viral video inspires netizens

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A good education is the only way to achieve success in this world. However, not everyone is fortunate or wealthy enough to obtain a good education or gain admission to prestigious universities. Many people's lives are unjust because they are denied basic human rights. Poverty and education are inextricably linked because poor people frequently drop out of school to work, leaving them illiterate and lacking critical skills. Despite all of the obstacles and trials, there are still people who are eager to overcome them and work hard in order to become literate. Now one such inspiring video has surfaced on the internet which shows a girl studying under the streetlights on the pavement. The clip is shared on an Instagram page named Stutes Zone 987.

The now-viral video shows a schoolgirl sitting on the pavement, apparently shot in a moving vehicle. Under streetlights, she can be seen scribbling something in her notebook. Her focus is unwavering despite the commotion of vehicles on the streets. The studious girl is engrossed in her work and doesn't even look up from her notebook. Inspiring, right?

Read: Child washes father’s laptop in viral video, leaves netizens in splits

After being posted online, the clip garnered close to 1 lakh views. While some people were extremely inspired by girl’s hard work, others enquired about her bank account details so that they could help her out. “Hard work and hard times will definitely pay you the best price,” a user said. Another user commented, “Aise hi mehnati bacche aage chal kr apna or Desh ka naam roshan karte hai very proud of you beta.”