Girl showers Rhino with kisses, viral video delights internet

New Delhi: Are you looking for a cute video to help you get through the Sunday? Then watch this video to instantly improve your mood. The video has the possibility to make you very happy. The clip depicts a cute interaction between a girl and a rhinoceros. The short segment has been shared on Instagram on the page named @rhino__lover.

To see what we mean, watch the video below:

The recording shows a girl flooding the rhino with endless hugs and kisses. What makes the whole interaction even adorable to watch is the giant mammal's reaction. There's a good chance that this video will make you giggle and want to watch it again and again. "Rhino love" reads the video caption.

The video has been shared about 5 days ago. Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 60k views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated more than 2k likes and counting. Netizens

"That's just the cutest thing," oneuser said. "In case you needed some cuteness in your life today," another user wrote. "Cuteness overload," a third said. "So sweet," a fourth person wrote.

What are your thoughts on the video?