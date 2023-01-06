Girl showers puppy with affectionate kisses, viral video melts hearts online

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has amply proven that having a furry friend in your home makes days a lot more cheerful and delightful. With a tail wag or a sloppy lick, the furbabies manage to remove the dark cloud of exhaustion from their human life. You must be wondering why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, a video has gone viral in which a dog can be seen cuddling with its owner and it is all things cute and mushy. The adorable clip was shared by a page called @buitengebieden on Twitter and has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

In the now viral video, the girl can be seen planting a few cute kisses on the dog's face. The puppy, in turn, showers the girl with love by kissing her back. So heartwarming to see! isn't it? The whole sight is just too cute to miss. "Puppy love" Buitengebieden captioned the post on Twitter.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the cute video and flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions. "This warms my heart (sic)," one user said. "My heart melted (sic)," another user said.

How this little pumpkin doggie adors his owner/mom. It warms my heart seeing photos like this January 5, 2023