Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Girl showers puppy with affectionate kisses, viral video melts hearts online

Well, a video has gone viral in which a puppy can be seen cuddling with its owner and it is all things cute and mushy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Girl showers puppy with affectionate kisses, viral video melts hearts online
Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has amply proven that having a furry friend in your home makes days a lot more cheerful and delightful. With a tail wag or a sloppy lick, the furbabies manage to remove the dark cloud of exhaustion from their human life. You must be wondering why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, a video has gone viral in which a dog can be seen cuddling with its owner and it is all things cute and mushy.  The adorable clip was shared by a page called @buitengebieden on Twitter and has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

In the now viral video, the girl can be seen planting a few cute kisses on the dog's face. The puppy, in turn, showers the girl with love by kissing her back. So heartwarming to see! isn't it? The whole sight is just too cute to miss. "Puppy love" Buitengebieden captioned the post on Twitter.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the cute video and flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions. "This warms my heart (sic)," one user said. "My heart melted (sic)," another user said.

See the comments here:

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.