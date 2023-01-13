Girl shoots balloon with flaming arrow while doing a handstand, viral video amazes netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a treasure trove of videos that frequently leave us gaping and wide-eyed. And the video that is currently going viral is a prime example of this. It shows a woman doing a headstand while shooting a target with a flaming arrow. The viral video has stunned and amused netizens alike, and it may have the same effect on you.

Orissa Kelly shared the now-viral video on Instagram. In her bio, she describes herself as an international foot archer and content creator. In the video, she first sets fire to an arrow. She then placed the flaming arrow in her toes and performed a handstand. She then balanced the arrow on her other foot's toes and shot it. Yes, you read that correctly. Orissa was doing all of this in a beautiful setting covered in a white blanket of snow.

The video has been viewed over 3.4 million times since it was shared a week ago, and the numbers are still growing. The stunning video has also received thousands of likes and comments.

"I have trouble putting on my socks in the dark, and she's doing that," one user commented.

Another user added, "I'm not sure how you shoot with your feet and do a handstand at the same time. Crazy."