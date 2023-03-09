'Better than Deepika': Girl's stupendous dance to 'Balam Pichkari' raises mercury on internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you want to put a smile on your face right away, we have the perfect video for you. Well a girl donning a hot white color top has won the hearts of many with her sexy smile and sizzling dance performance to Deepika Padukone's popular song 'Balam Pichkari' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani movie. Furthermore, the girl was grooving with holi colours decorating her white top and let us tell you that the way she performed was the literal definition of "dance like nobody is watching". The viral video is shared on YouTube by user named Ananya Sinha and it has garnered more than 433,000 views.

In the viral video, Ananya can be seen shaking a leg to superhit song Balam Pichkar from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She did a little twist and added her own flavor to the epic dance performance. We bet, her killer dance moves will leave you mesmerized. Furthermore, the girl's enthusiasm was entertaining to watch, and you should watch the video.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 433,000 million views. Netizens were simply impressed by Ananya’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of heartwarming compliments.

Here's how internet reacted to the viral video:

"Jab duniya se vasta hoga jeene nahin degi aap Khush Hain bahut achcha lagta hai positive hona bahut jaruri hai is negative duniya mein you are simply amazing," one user commented. "Very creative, and today I realised the true meaning of this song... Mam is far too talented... Dil ekdum zinda, "another person stated. "This is so good!" exclaimed a third. "From here, I was hooting for her," a fourth said.