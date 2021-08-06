Girl screams at neighbours for painting wall black, says it attracts 'international drones' - WATCH viral video

It was just a few days back that a Lucknow girl flogged down a cab driver at a traffic intersection and now a new video of the same girl has been found online wherein she can be seen screaming at her neighbours because they coloured a wall of their home black.

The girl, identified as Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, could be seen asking the police to order the neighbour to change the colour of the wall from black as it draws "international drones" which can prove to be dangerous for people in her vicinity.

The video is two years old, however, it has been going viral on social media with netizens demanding the girl's arrest. In the video, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav can be heard saying, "Inhe aap bolyen ki yeh wall ko anti-black karaye kyon, kyonki inki wajah see yahan international drones ghoomte hain, aur poori colony ki jaan khatre mein hain (Ask them to repaint the wall anti-black, why, because international drones keep flying in the area, causing threat to our lives)."

To calm her down, the police officer assured Priyadarshini that he will make the neighbour understand her point of view. The police told her, "You go home, I will make them understand and will take it in written from them."

Regarding the cab incident, the Uttar Pradesh police have already filed an FIR against Priyadarshini after she thrashed the cab driver.

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central (Lucknow), has said that a case has been lodged after the cabbie's complaints.

DCP Sinha said, "In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, An FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections."

It was on July 30 that the matter was first reported at the Krishna Nagar Police station in Lucknow.