Girl in sexy black saree shows off sizzling dance moves to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, is a huge box office success. The film has outperformed the lifetime collections of several Bollywood blockbusters, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many more. It continues to set box office records. The film's most recent accomplishment is that it has crossed the Rs 1000-crore club in global box office collections. Pathaan is also on its way to becoming the top Hindi-language film in the United States.

The world has been gripped by 'Pathaan' fever. We occasionally see videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's songs. Now, a new video of an Indian girl dancing to the movie's hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has gone viral on the internet. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by a user named Saheli Rudra and it has so far received 4,000 likes.

The viral clip shows Saheli donning a sexy black saree while grooving to the song and slaying the hook step of the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Her energy levels are simply unmatchable and trust us the video is a delight to watch.

The video has received over 54,000 views and numerous reactions. Desi Instagram users praised the dance video and the woman for embracing SRK's blockbuster hit song. Many people also remarked on how SRK has proven to be a global star yet again.

Here's how Instagram users reacted:

"Awesome girl, you nailed it," one Instagram user said. "Extremely energetic performance," said another. “Wow. "Big fan, maaam," said a third. Many people expressed their feelings using heart emoticons. What do you think of the video?