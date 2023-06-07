Search icon
Girl's spellbinding dance to 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' takes internet by storm, viral video

In the short clip, Suhani Rawat can be seen donning a sizzling attire, exuding confidence and charm as she grooves to the iconic song "Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

New Delhi: The internet is indeed a treasure trove of captivating content, including unforgettable videos that leave a lasting impression. Among these, a video of a girl dancing on a terrace has taken the internet by storm. Her performance on the song "Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri" has captivated online audiences, and it's definitely worth checking out. The girl in the clip is identified as Suhani Rawat, and she has shared the video on her official Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the short clip, Suhani Rawat can be seen donning a sizzling attire, exuding confidence and charm as she grooves to the iconic song "Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri." Her performance is captivating, and her infectious energy is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers. The video is so captivating that you might find yourself watching it on loop, just like many others who have been entranced by her superb dance skills.

The word "superb" truly captures the essence of her performance, as she skillfully takes ownership of the dance and mesmerizes her audience. It's no wonder that this video is making waves on the internet, as Suhani Rawat's talent and vibe are truly exceptional.

The video's popularity on Instagram is evident from the significant number of likes it received, reaching a whopping 6,000. Instagram users were quick to express their admiration for the girl's exceptional dance performance, leaving a trail of positive comments.

One user wrote, "Very very beautiful and smartness girl." This comment highlights the user's appreciation for the girl's beauty and intelligence, complementing her dance skills and overall presentation.

Another user simply commented, "Nice dancing," conveying their enjoyment of the performance and acknowledging the girl's talent.

These positive reactions from Instagram users reflect the widespread praise and admiration the girl's dance video garnered. Viewers were captivated by her skills and took the opportunity to commend her beauty and smartness. The comments serve as a testament to the impact her dance performance had on the audience and the positive reception it received on social media.

