Girl's rendition of Naatu Naatu on veena will fill your heart with joy, viral video

New Delhi: The entire nation erupted and clapped in delight when Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The internet was flooded with congratulatory messages for Team RRR, and netizens' joy was palpable. Now, a veena artist has celebrated Team RRR's historic win with a delightful performance.

I am very proud that Natu Natu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Award for best Original song; Great Honour!!! pic.twitter.com/J1v0jqhfcK — Veena Srivani (@veenasrivani) March 13, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter by Veena Srivani and shows her playing Naatu Naatu on veena. The basic yet soulful veena tune combined with the upbeat music of Naatu Naatu will have you listening to the music on repeat. “Let's congratulate our RRR team. I am very proud that Natu Natu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Award for best Original song; Great Honour!” Veena captioned the clip on Twitter.

The clip has received over 100k views and numerous comments. People praised Srivani for paying such a beautiful tribute to Team RRR. Many people remarked on how lovely the veena's tune is.

The joy on your face is as good as the music you played ! Great start to my day — Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) March 15, 2023