Social media influencer Shipra has released a video featuring her creation of “Jalebi Colada,” a cocktail made with jalebi.

Social media platforms are inundated with various trends, ranging from DIY tutorials to unique recipes, particularly during festive seasons. With Diwali approaching, numerous videos are circulating, showcasing everything from home decor ideas to distinctive culinary creations. A viral video features a social media influencer presenting an unconventional recipe for a drink made from jalebi.

As people celebrate Diwali in diverse ways, one influencer's unique take on a festive treat has sparked attention. Social media influencer Shipra has released a video featuring her creation of “Jalebi Colada,” a cocktail made with jalebi. In the video, she remarks, “When the box of jalebis opens, it’s hard not to eat one. But this Diwali, here’s how I’m enjoying my jalebi- with a cocktail twist.”

In her tutorial, Shipra starts by blending a few pieces of jalebi with water. To give her drink a festive touch, she incorporates 60 milliliters of Bacardi ginger rum, a golden rum that pairs well with cola or lemonade. After blending the mixture, she adds coconut milk and lime juice for a distinctive flavor, finishing the cocktail with strands of saffron for extra richness. Shipra claims that this unique cocktail will delight Diwali guests.

Since its release earlier this month, Shipra’s Diwali cocktail video has garnered over 28,000 views on Instagram, eliciting a range of reactions. While some viewers expressed enthusiasm for the unconventional recipe, others voiced strong disapproval. One user commented, “Diwali isn’t a time for drinking; please don’t add such elements to every occasion and diminish its purity, ma’am. This isn’t how Diwali is celebrated in our culture.”

Another viewer described the drink as “as disastrous as the infamous kheer from Suryavansham.” A third user said, "uff moment". "Looks amazing, would definitely like to try it," said a fourth user.

The video continues to generate a variety of reactions online, with individuals expressing their views on the combination of traditional sweets and cocktails during the festive season.