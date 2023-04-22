Search icon
Girl’s hot dance to ‘Saami Saami’ gives tough competition to Rashmika Mandanna, viral video

So, when a video of a girl dancing to it surfaced online, it obviously went viral. And the internet just cannot get enough of her epic performance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Girl’s hot dance to ‘Saami Saami’ gives tough competition to Rashmika Mandanna, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi:  If you happen to scroll through social media at any point of the day, you are bound to come across clip of people dancing to Pushpa's popular song namely 'Saami Saami'. The track is on everyone's mind because of its peppy music and groovy lyrics. So, when a video of a girl dancing to it surfaced online, it obviously went viral. And the internet just cannot get enough of her epic performance. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named Gungun Gupta and it has accumulated more than 104,000 likes.

In the clip, the girl in the sizzling black saree can be seen dancing to 'Saami Saami'. Her graceful, fluid-like movements were breathtaking, and the entire performance will leave you speechless. She lit up the internet with her scorching show. Her chemistry and elegance were also evident as she danced.

After being shared online, the video received over 104,000 likes. Netizens were highly delighted by her energetic performance and praised her in the comments section.Girl’s terrific performance on ‘Kamli Kamli’ gives tough competition to Katrina Kaif

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "What a powerful performance. loved it" A second person added, "You are a brilliant dancer girl," "The hottest video on the internet today," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "What a rockstar,." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
