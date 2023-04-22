Girl’s hot dance to ‘Saami Saami’ gives tough competition to Rashmika Mandanna, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you happen to scroll through social media at any point of the day, you are bound to come across clip of people dancing to Pushpa's popular song namely 'Saami Saami'. The track is on everyone's mind because of its peppy music and groovy lyrics. So, when a video of a girl dancing to it surfaced online, it obviously went viral. And the internet just cannot get enough of her epic performance. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named Gungun Gupta and it has accumulated more than 104,000 likes.

In the clip, the girl in the sizzling black saree can be seen dancing to 'Saami Saami'. Her graceful, fluid-like movements were breathtaking, and the entire performance will leave you speechless. She lit up the internet with her scorching show. Her chemistry and elegance were also evident as she danced.

After being shared online, the video received over 104,000 likes. Netizens were highly delighted by her energetic performance and praised her in the comments section.Girl’s terrific performance on ‘Kamli Kamli’ gives tough competition to Katrina Kaif

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "What a powerful performance. loved it" A second person added, "You are a brilliant dancer girl," "The hottest video on the internet today," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "What a rockstar,." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.