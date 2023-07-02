'Internet unimpressed': Girl's dance at Prayagraj railway station platform sparks online debate, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Railways have long been regarded as one of the most convenient and widely used modes of transportation in the country. Every day, millions of people rely on trains to travel from one place to another. With such a vast number of passengers, it is not surprising that videos capturing moments from train journeys frequently find their way onto the internet, evoking a range of emotions among viewers. One particular video, recently shared online, has generated mixed reactions from netizens. The footage depicts a girl dancing on the platform of Prayagarj railway station, creating a unique and unexpected scene. The video, originally posted on Instagram by a user named Avnikarish Avnikarish, has amassed an impressive 15,000 likes and counting.

The now-viral clip opens with the girl dancing in the midst of the bustling railway station platform. The sight may initially elicit mixed emotions, with some viewers feeling a sense of cringe, while others appreciate the girl's audacity and courage to engage in such an unconventional act in a public setting.

While the video has garnered significant attention and amassed a considerable number of likes, it has also sparked diverse reactions among netizens. Some viewers might be inspired by the girl's fearlessness and ability to express herself freely, applauding her confidence and unique approach to self-expression. On the other hand, there may be those who view the act as inappropriate or out of place in a public space like a railway station, and their response could range from skepticism to disapproval.

Despite amassing nearly 15,000 likes, the girl's actions in the video failed to impress many viewers. Numerous individuals regarded her dance as a mere "publicity stunt," perceiving it as a desperate attempt to garner attention. Some viewers went so far as to suggest that the Indian Railways should impose fines to discourage such behavior and ensure a calm atmosphere for fellow passengers.

Let's take a closer look at how Instagram users reacted to the video:

One user commented, "Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me" (Translation: "This is the level of confidence one needs in life").

Another user expressed a contrasting viewpoint, stating, "Or idhr me apna dance bnd kr deti hu when my mom enters my room" (Translation: "And here I stop dancing when my mom enters my room").

A third user voiced concerns over the potential disruption caused by the dance, remarking, "dance karna hai na to sambhal ke karo Piche log Dar ja rahe hain" (Translation: "If you want to dance, do it with caution. People behind are getting scared").

In a lighthearted tone, a fourth user jokingly remarked, "Dance India dance ki future winner" (Translation: "The future winner of Dance India Dance").