Girl's beautiful Veena rendition of Arijit Singh's Apna Bana Le wins internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Since its release, Bhediya's romantic number Apna Bana Le, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has captured the hearts of music fans. The song is set amid the beautiful green terrains of Arunachal Pradesh and is soothing to both the ears and the eyes. Its lyrical tune has struck a chord with many, encouraging them to include it in their Instagram clips. Not only that, but some even infused fresh life into the song and posted their own renditions. Now, an artist has shared her version of the song, but on veena. The soulful cover has captivated people's hearts and may possibly win you over.

A user named Kushala dropped the now-viral video on Instagram. In her bio, she depicts herself as a musician and medical student. Kushala masterfully played the calming melody on the veena in the video. It was very magical. This version is well worth your time.

So far, the video has had over 35k views. Social media users were overjoyed and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"Do Aigiri Nandini plzz didi... big fan from Kolkata," one user wrote. "Wow, it's incredible," said another. "This is so calming," said a third. "My favourite song," a fourth said. "Ponniyen selvan 2 song, can you do with veena, pls?" asked a fifth.