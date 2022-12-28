Girl recreates dance steps from Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' in viral video, internet is impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a bonanza of content that can keep you captivated at all times. Some videos will never leave your mind because they are simply spectacular. While we are on that, let's talk about a clip of a girl dancing to Pathaan's Besharam Rang, which is taking the internet by storm. Well, the girl's performance on Besharam Rang is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out. The girl in the video has been identified as Saira Jhatta and the clip has been shared on her official Instagram account. The short video is undoubtedly enjoyable to see.

Take a look here:

In the viral video, Saira can be also seen lip-syncing the lyrics while she dances to the beats of Pathaan's hit song Besharam Rang which stars actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Saira in the clip is trying to impersonate Deepika who is known for her unique facial expressions. But this was no ordinary dance performance. The girl actually embodied the song's lyrics and danced as if no one was watching. Her expressions and her killer moves is earning cheers and claps from social media and we are sure you will end up watching the clip on a loop, just like us.

The clip amassed a whopping 2.4 million views after being shared online. Netizens just couldn't help but shower praise and compliments on the girl's wonderful performance.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is so epic". Another person added, "Deepika is also failed in front of her, amazing." Some others have said "wow" and "amazing. " Others have reacted using heart and love-struck emojis.