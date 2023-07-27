Headlines

'Ab yahi bacha tha': Girl performs garba inside crowded metro train, viral video sparks online debate

A recent viral video on Instagram features Riya Ejner, a young woman donning traditional Garba attire, energetically performing the Garba dance in a crowded metro train.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Metro viral video: In the ever-expanding array of unusual videos that find their way onto the internet, a recent addition features a young woman donning traditional Garba attire, spiritedly performing the Garba dance in the midst of a bustling transit train. This video seamlessly joins the ranks of other noteworthy clips showcasing a myriad of peculiar occurrences on public transportation, ranging from impromptu dance-offs to public displays of affection, and even heated altercations.

The latest viral sensation to hit social media captures a captivating scene inside a crowded metro train. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the commuters, one cannot help but be drawn to the vibrant colors and rhythmic movements of the woman's Garba performance. The video has quickly gained traction, captivating viewers and sparking conversations around cultural expression in public spaces.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@garbaqueen_riya)

The young lady featured in the clip is identified as Riya Ejner, and the video has been proudly shared on her official Instagram account. With each rhythmic clap and twirl, she exhibits a sense of grace and exuberance that transcends the otherwise mundane setting of the metro carriage. The fusion of traditional Gujarati attire and the lively dance form, which is an integral part of the Navratri festival celebrations in Gujarat, adds an element of cultural richness to the footage.

Since its posting, the clip has amassed an impressive count of over 8,000 likes on Instagram, accompanied by a plethora of comments from viewers. Among the comments, a significant number of users express their frustration in the comment section, stating that such acts cause inconvenience to other passengers.

One Instagram user couldn't help but admire the dancer's courage, commenting, "You should have the bravery to dance like this in public."

On the other hand, another user appeared more concerned about the situation, pleading, "This needs to stop, please."

Amidst the mixed reactions, a third user seemed to appreciate the dancer's performance, leaving a comment of admiration, "I loved your dance, you are so cute."

Interestingly, not all comments express outright disapproval. A fourth user seemed intrigued by the video, inquiring, "This looks interesting."

