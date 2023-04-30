Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Girl performs Doraemon Hindi theme song on veena, viral video leaves people nostalgic

New Delhi: It's reasonable to say that the vast majority of us grew up watching cartoons. And, while we're on the subject of cartoons, we can't forget Doraemon. The cat-robot was a fan favourite, and its adventures with best pal Nobita were entertaining to watch. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a clip of a woman playing Doraemon's title track on the veena has gone viral online. And, it will surely remind you of the good old days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Girl performs Doraemon Hindi theme song on veena, viral video leaves people nostalgic
screengrab

New Delhi: It's reasonable to say that the vast majority of us grew up watching cartoons. And, while we're on the subject of cartoons, we can't forget Doraemon. The cat-robot was a fan favourite, and its adventures with best pal Nobita were entertaining to watch. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a clip of a woman playing Doraemon's title track on the veena has gone viral online. And, it will surely remind you of the good old days.

The now-viral video was shared by a user veena artist named Srivani on Twitter. In the short clip, Srivani can be seen performing the title music from Doraemon. She played the wonderful melody on the veena with the uttermost spirit, and it is simply too good to miss.

"Doraemon title song," reads the text on the video.

The video was posted on April 28. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than13,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were enthralled by the video and expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Love love loveeeeee yrrrrr purane din yaad aa gye [I’m reminded of the old days]. When we came from school, we used to sit down to watch TV and watch only Doraemon while eating,” wrote an user. “Rula diya bhai [You made me emotional],” expressed another. “I wanna come thereeeee,” commented a third. “Miss those days tv and only Doraemon with rainy season tea,” posted a fourth. "Srivani ma'am , Cute music and marvelous playing of musical instrument Veena. Very pleasant to listen . Namaskar Srivani ma'am" said a fifth.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.