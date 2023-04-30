Girl performs Doraemon Hindi theme song on veena, viral video leaves people nostalgic

screengrab

New Delhi: It's reasonable to say that the vast majority of us grew up watching cartoons. And, while we're on the subject of cartoons, we can't forget Doraemon. The cat-robot was a fan favourite, and its adventures with best pal Nobita were entertaining to watch. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a clip of a woman playing Doraemon's title track on the veena has gone viral online. And, it will surely remind you of the good old days.

Doraemon Title song ic.twitter.com/xOWc3CufgG — Veena Srivani (@veenasrivani) April 28, 2023

The now-viral video was shared by a user veena artist named Srivani on Twitter. In the short clip, Srivani can be seen performing the title music from Doraemon. She played the wonderful melody on the veena with the uttermost spirit, and it is simply too good to miss.

"Doraemon title song," reads the text on the video.

The video was posted on April 28. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than13,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were enthralled by the video and expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Love love loveeeeee yrrrrr purane din yaad aa gye [I’m reminded of the old days]. When we came from school, we used to sit down to watch TV and watch only Doraemon while eating,” wrote an user. “Rula diya bhai [You made me emotional],” expressed another. “I wanna come thereeeee,” commented a third. “Miss those days tv and only Doraemon with rainy season tea,” posted a fourth. "Srivani ma'am , Cute music and marvelous playing of musical instrument Veena. Very pleasant to listen . Namaskar Srivani ma'am" said a fifth.