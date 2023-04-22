Girl on scooty performs risky yoga stunt, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media influencers wield enormous power over their following in today's digital world. Influencers may easily impact the attitudes and actions of their followers when millions of people are watching their every move. This influence, however, comes with considerable responsibility, particularly when it comes to promoting road safety. It is critical for social media influencers to use their platform responsibly and to promote safety and responsibility messages.

Recently, a video of a stunt went viral on social media, in which a girl was seen performing yoga while sitting on the scooter. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by user named Muskan Rana Yoga and it has garnered 433,000 views.

Watch it here:

The video was posted few days ago and has received over 433,000 views since then. The post drew a flood of comments from netizens who shared their mixed responses in the comment section. “ Wow Gajab amazing yaar sach mein ” wrote a user. "Gorgeous gorgeous beautiful," wrote another. "Mind Benging stunt Really You Have Bright Future In Circus Go...."expressed a third. "Very very nice "a fourth was shared.

