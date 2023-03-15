Girl shows off sizzling dance moves to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky, viral video burns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people around the world enjoy watching dance movies. From ballet to contemporary to hip hop and folk, social media is awash with videos of individuals pulling off incredible feats. Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a girl showing some sizzling dance moves to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky from Zanjeer film. Yes, you read that right! The clip is shared on Instagram by dancer Namrata Malla and it has garnered 312,000 views.

In the now-viral video, Namrata can be seen grooving to peppy beats of song Pinky from Zanjeer film. Her killer expressions and sizzling steps are just perfect. Netizens were absolutely delighted with her sexy performance and her expressions and showered a ton of love on her.

The video was shared on February 28 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 312,000 views and more than 15,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with compliments and praises for Namrata.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

"Superb energy," remarked one. "Fantastic," said another. A third person said, "Wow." Many people even complemented her on her appearance. "How wonderful you look," wrote a fourth, using several emoticons. "Beautiful you," said a fifth, using heart emojis.