Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Girl shows off sizzling dance moves to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky, viral video burns internet

Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a girl showing some sizzling dance moves to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky from Zanjeer film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Girl shows off sizzling dance moves to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky, viral video burns internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Many people around the world enjoy watching dance movies. From ballet to contemporary to hip hop and folk, social media is awash with videos of individuals pulling off incredible feats. Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a girl showing some sizzling dance moves to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky from Zanjeer film. Yes, you read that right! The clip is shared on Instagram by dancer Namrata Malla and it has garnered 312,000 views. 

In the now-viral video, Namrata can be seen grooving to peppy beats of song Pinky from Zanjeer film. Her killer expressions and sizzling steps are just perfect.  Netizens were absolutely delighted with her sexy performance and her expressions and showered a ton of love on her.

The video was shared on February 28 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 312,000 views and more than 15,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with compliments and praises for Namrata. 

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
"Superb energy," remarked one. "Fantastic," said another. A third person said, "Wow." Many people even complemented her on her appearance. "How wonderful you look," wrote a fourth, using several emoticons. "Beautiful you," said a fifth, using heart emojis. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.