Girl kisses massive python in THIS hair-raising viral video; Internet reacts

New Delhi: Python can be fearsome reptiles, but have you ever thought of carrying them on your shoulder and kissing them? You might be thinking about why we are asking this. Well, a video has gone viral in which a girl is seen carrying a massive snake on her shoulder. However, the shocking part was that she was actually kissing the reptile without any fear. Yes, you read that right. The girl in the video is identified as Palak Thakur and the clip is shared on her official Instagram.

The viral video opens with Palak carrying massive python on her shoulder as if it's her daily routine. As the video goes on Palak is also seen planting a kiss on giant reptile. Shocking? Isn't it? "Saanp" read the caption of the post.

Needless to mention, the video went viral for obvious reasons. It has garnered 31k views till now and prompted several reactions from netizens. While some were enthralled, others expressed concern. “I am afraid,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh hell no its very risky. That’s like my biggest nightmare,” commented another. “wow it's really very courageous!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?