Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Girl kisses massive python in THIS hair-raising viral video; Internet reacts

The shocking part was that she was actually kissing the reptile without any fear.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Girl kisses massive python in THIS hair-raising viral video; Internet reacts
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Python can be fearsome reptiles, but have you ever thought of carrying them on your shoulder and kissing them? You might be thinking about why we are asking this. Well, a video has gone viral in which a girl is seen carrying a massive snake on her shoulder.  However, the shocking part was that she was actually kissing the reptile without any fear. Yes, you read that right. The girl in the video is identified as Palak Thakur and the clip is shared on her official Instagram.

Watch the video here:

 

 

The viral video opens with Palak carrying massive python on her shoulder as if it's her daily routine. As the video goes on Palak is also seen planting a kiss on giant reptile. Shocking? Isn't it? "Saanp" read the caption of the post.

Needless to mention, the video went viral for obvious reasons. It has garnered 31k views till now and prompted several reactions from netizens. While some were enthralled, others expressed concern. “I am afraid,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh hell no its very risky. That’s like my biggest nightmare,” commented another. “wow it's really very courageous!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.