Girl kisses cheetah in adorable viral video, Internet loves it

For obvious reasons, a video of a girl kissing a cheetah has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you enjoy watching animal videos, you should definitely watch this. For obvious reasons, a video of a girl kissing a cheetah has gone viral on social media. The video, which was shared on Instagram by user @african animal has received over 100k views. We are sure that you will watch the entire clip on loop. Take a look here: 

The lady kisses the cheetah and begins pampering him without fear, as seen in the video. The cheetah is also at ease with her. The video is a delight to watch because of the girl's gestures and the wild cat's adorable facial expressions. We are confident that the clip will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Needless to mention, the short segment went viral on the internet. Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. The video has also received over 14k likes since it was shared. "This is so cute," one Instagram user said. "Nothing to see here, just a Lamborghini Murder Cat looking for love and affection like the rest of us," another said. "Wonderful cats. "It just goes to show how far a little love and attention can go in this world," said a third. “Aww! "Cute and adorable," a fourth person wrote.

