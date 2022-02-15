Girl jumps on groom with varmala in hand during his wedding ceremony - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new hilarious video is currently going viral on social media which shows a woman, varmala in hand, jumping on the groom, out of nowhere, as he was beginning to put sindoor on his bride.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the bride and the groom can be seen sitting in the pavilion during the wedding rituals. The video then shows that as soon as the groom gets up to put sindoor (vermilion) on his bride, a woman, varmala in hand, jumps on him out of nowhere. However, the varmala does not end in the groom's neck and the girl can be seen falling on her face.

Watch the viral video.

The video was captioned saying, "WWE special moments," while the text on the video read, "Apun ko life mein kuch daring karna tha (Wanted to do something daring in life)."

So far, the video has 85,000 likes and a million views on it. Netizens have also posted hilarious comments on the video. While some people thought of the gesture as a prank, others assumed that the girl is in love with the groom and therefore pulled such a stunt.

One user wrote, "Bro got some sharp reflexes," while another commented, "Ye Kya tha? Acchanak daura Kyu pada didi ko (What was this, why did she behave that way all of a sudden)."