Girl introduces her grandfather in adorably cute way; Viral video makes netizens go aww!

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are numerous endearing videos available online that not only serve as a great stress reliever but also help us to uplift our mood. Just like this adorable video that was recently posted online. The video shows a little girl introducing her grandfather in front of the camera. The girl in the video is identified as Mahika and the clip is shared on her official Instagram account.

The video opens with Mahika introducing her grandfather. What's more endearing is how Mahika gently requests her grandfather to say that she is her granddaughter. We are sure that the girl’s cute antics will make you fall in love with this video. "Ye mere dada h" reads the video caption.

The video was shared on September 10 on Instagram. It has since amassed over 19 million views on the social media platform. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis.

"This video is lovely i watching this video reminded me of my grandfather," posted a user. "Cutesttt and best thing on Instagram I saw rn," commented another. "You just left out one thing here..you should have given a kiss to your grandfather on his head," wrote a third with a heart emoticon.