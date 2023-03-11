Search icon
Girl in wet saree shows off sexy dance moves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, viral video

Now a video of a girl performing a hot and sexy belly dance to Raveena Tandon's famous 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people think that dance is the greatest form of entertainment, and many people think that dancing can help people get over their fears.

Dance movies are very popular right now on Instagram, Youtube, and other social media sites. Many young people today upload their dance videos to social media sites, and many of these dance videos become popular hits.

Now a video of a girl performing a hot and sexy belly dance to Raveena Tandon's famous 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' has gone viral on social media. The girl in the viral video is showing off her seductive dance moves in a sexy wet saree, and her performance is becoming popular among netizens who admire her daring and sensual moves.

The dance video was uploaded to YouTube by a performer named Sreetama Baidya and has garnered over 5 million views so far. Netizens are reacting to the sizzling performance by leaving positive comments.

A few days ago, a video of a girl dancing to Kangana Ranaut famous song ''Parda Parda'' from the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai went viral. The girl in the video is identified as Saheli Rudra, and the video was posted on her official Instagram account.

