Girl in stunning black saree grooves to Halkat Jawani, viral video burns internet

Now, a video of a girl dancing to the foot-tapping song in a sexy saree has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens wanting to dance too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Sunidhi Chauhan's popular song Halkat Jawani from the 2012 romance drama Heroine has been a fan favourite since its release. Kareena Kapoor won millions of hearts just by dancing to this peppy track in the film. Now, a video of a girl dancing to the foot-tapping song in a sexy saree has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens wanting to dance too. The clip is dropped on Twitter and it has so far amassed a whopping 10,000 views. 

In the now viral clip, one can see a pretty girl , dressed in a stunning black saree, dancing to Kareena's song. As she dances, users on Twitter can’t take their eyes off her and with her breathtaking dance moves you'll also wish to join her. Her killer dance moves, on-point expressions, and attarctive vibe are setting the internet on fire. 

The video has had nearly 10,000 views since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. The clip has also received nearly 150 likes. The comment section is flooded with words like "hot," "sexy," and "amazing"

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

"Hot yaar," one person commented. "Amazing super se bhi upar," another person said. "What a killer performance, loved it," a third said. "Mazza aagya yr," a fourth penned. Many netizens used fire emoticons to express their feelings about the dance video.

 

