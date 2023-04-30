Girl in sizzling saree flexes ripped muscles, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Taking care of a saree is a difficult task. Keeping your pallu in place and without treading on the pleats you finally made after an hour of struggle is a hassle. Wearing a saree, on the other hand, is not a big deal for many people. To prove that, let us show you a video featuring a woman fitness enthusiast named Twinkle Chourasia.

Shared on Twinkle’s Instagram profile, a video of her flexing her muscles out has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a maroon saree and posing for the camera.



The video has garnered over 60,000 likes and many reactions. Netizens were amazed to see Twinkle’s fitness routine. Many simply asked her how she manages to work out so perfectly while donning a saree. Others wrote about how Twinkle’s fitness was indeed inspirational for all of the ladies.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“You look so hot and cute both,” shared an Instagram user. “Can’t get over your terrific fitness,” posted another. “Super se bhi upar ,” commented a third. “Such a sizzling saree.. aapke toh kya hi kahne,” wrote a fourth.