'Better than Madhuri': Girl in sizzling saree dances to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, video goes viral

screengrab

Viral video: On social media, dance videos are extremely popular. They not only capture people's hearts and minds, but they also give an escape from the stresses of everyday life. Just like this video of a woman grooving to Madhuri Dixit's popular song. Shared on Twitter, the clip captures her setting the internet on fire with her flawless moves to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta film.

In the now-viral video, the girl can be seen in a sizzling saree while grooving with gusto to the peppy beats of the song. Well, her dance moves were absolutely mesmerizing to watch and she shook a leg to the catchy track like a pro. The girl's sizzling and sensual movements are setting the internet on fire.

The video garnered over 11,000 views after being shared online. And needless to say that netizens thoroughly enjoyed girl's performance and praised her in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Wow this is amazing,” wrote an individual. Another added, “So sexy.” “Such an delightful performance. I likeit,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Superb dance.”

Few days ago, a dance video shared by a girl named Khushi Yadav had gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video shared on photo sharing platform, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’. The girl is wearing a black bra and black thigh-high slit dress. Watch it here: