Girl in sexy pleated skirt dances inside Delhi metro, viral video makes internet furious

New Delhi: With the widespread popularity of Instagram, it is no longer surprising to see people filming reels and dancing videos in public places such as parks, metros, trains, and roadways. The ubiquity of such sights, however, does not make them easily acceptable. A young woman was recently observed dancing within the Delhi Metro. The video of her dancing was shared on Instagram, and many people commented on it.

Identified as @itz__officialroy, the woman shared the video on her Instagram profile. She was seen dancing to the popular Punjabi song Shape by Kaka. The sight of that is enough to make you facepalm, but you have to admire the girl's courage for doing something like this while there are at least thirty people gazing (read ogling) at you.

"Backside lady was enjoying mie performance nd at the arrival station she was make me approachable nd said I m a good performer so ty for those people who appreciate this coz lots of make fun of us like ..nd yes I know this is not allowed but i just did this first tym in #delhi #metro nd i truly enjoyed the vibe" reads the clip caption on Instagram.



While the video has nearly 100k views, people were not impressed with the girl's actions. Many referred to it as a "publicity stunt," while others described it as an unsuccessful effort to gain attention. Many people, however, suggested that the Delhi Metro levy fines for such behaviour in order to keep fellow passengers at ease.

An individual posted, "Beautiful dance." Another wrote, "Nice confidence I will also make this type of vedios." "Aapke confidence ko salute," wrote a third.

In comparison to these remarks, other individuals were shocked by her dance in the metro train. "Kysa hi hora hai yaar," one person commented. "This should be stopped," said another. "Your dance is great. However, dancing in the metro is prohibited. You may be fined in addition to disrupting passengers. "Not accepted," said a third.

The Delhi Metro has often warned individuals against dancing and filming reels in the tube. They recently made it illegal for passengers to do the same.