Girl in sexy outfit dances to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang, viral video takes internet by storm

New Delhi: Pathaan is a significant accomplishment for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer at a time when the Bollywood business has been plagued by flop after flop. We can fairly state that SRK has revived the Indian cinema industry by shattering multiple box office records. While other films are still struggling to make money after only a week on the market, Pathaan does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. With Pathaan, SRK returned to the big screen after a four-year absence. He was most recently seen in Zero (2018). Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has dominated the box office rankings since its premiere.

In addition, some fans have recreated the hook steps of famous songs from the film. Now, a video of a girl grooving to Pathaan's iconic song 'Besharam Rang' has gone viral on social media. The girl in the video has been recognized as Bhavika Katariya, and the viral video has received over 2.7 k likes.

The young dancer can be seen passionately dancing to SRK's Besharam Rang in the now-viral video. Her sexy dance moves were flawless, and she even nailed the hook-step. She even put her own spin on the performance, and the video is simply too good to miss.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 2,000 likes. Netizens were mighty impressed with her dance performance and took to the comments section to express their reactions.

Netizens' reactions:

"So Hard work keep it up ," one user said. "OMG that is so super hot," someone else commented. "Wow omg this is so hot," said a third. “Omg! It's unreal... she is undeniably the queen of dancing," a fourth said.