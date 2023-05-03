Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Girl in sexy outfit dances to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang, viral video takes internet by storm

The young dancer can be seen passionately dancing to SRK's Besharam Rang in the now-viral video. Her sexy dance moves were flawless, and she even nailed the hook-step.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Girl in sexy outfit dances to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang, viral video takes internet by storm
screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan is a significant accomplishment for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer at a time when the Bollywood business has been plagued by flop after flop. We can fairly state that SRK has revived the Indian cinema industry by shattering multiple box office records. While other films are still struggling to make money after only a week on the market, Pathaan does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. With Pathaan, SRK returned to the big screen after a four-year absence. He was most recently seen in Zero (2018). Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has dominated the box office rankings since its premiere.

In addition, some fans have recreated the hook steps of famous songs from the film. Now, a video of a girl grooving to Pathaan's iconic song 'Besharam Rang' has gone viral on social media. The girl in the video has been recognized as Bhavika Katariya, and the viral video has received over 2.7 k likes. 

The young dancer can be seen passionately dancing to SRK's Besharam Rang in the now-viral video. Her sexy dance moves were flawless, and she even nailed the hook-step. She even put her own spin on the performance, and the video is simply too good to miss.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 2,000 likes.  Netizens were mighty impressed with her dance performance and took to the comments section to express their reactions.

Netizens' reactions:

"So Hard work keep it up ," one user said. "OMG that is so super hot," someone else commented. "Wow omg this is so hot," said a third. “Omg! It's unreal... she is undeniably the queen of dancing," a fourth said.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.