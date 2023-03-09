Headlines

Viral

Girl in sexy orange crop burns internet with steamy dance on Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi, viral video

So, a video of girl dancing to the iconic song Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Akshay Kumar's Airlift film has gone insanely viral on the internet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Viral dance video: If you're looking for something to get you through the middle of the week, we've got a video for you. So, a video of girl dancing to the iconic song Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Akshay Kumar's Airlift film has gone insanely viral on the internet. Well, the girl's performance on the peppy track is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out.

In the viral video, the girl donning a hot orange crop topcan be seen shaking a leg to Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi, a song from the film Airlift. The girl actually embodied the lyrics of the song and danced like nobody was watching.

Her expressions and her sexy moves earned cheers and claps from everyone on the internet and we are sure you will end up watching the clip on loop, just like us. Amazing is the word, quite literally! Moreover, the girl's sexy expressions were a treat to watch and you should not miss out on the clip.

The video amassed over a 870,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were incredibly delighted and just couldn't get enough of her sexy dance performance.

Reaction from netizens:
"I've lost count of the number of times I've watched this video because it's so wholesome," one user said.  "That flawless co-dance...I can't take my gaze away from this "said another user.  "OMG she is so hot.. I really loved her dance.. awesome," said a third user. "Wow, what a sizzling hot dance, mazza aagya yaar..aap bahut hot hai.. big fan," wrote a fourth user.

