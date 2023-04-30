Girl in sexy green crop top dances on crowded road, viral video sparks debate online

screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever viewed a video which makes you say "WOW!" and then end yourself watching it again and again? You'll understand what we're talking about if you've ever seen a clip like that. Yes, we've all seen videos on social media of people exhibiting their talents or performing some spectacular dance performances. One such video has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. It shows a girl dancing on a crowded road. Yes, you heard it right! The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named Bhoomi Gandhi and it has garnered more than 34,000 views.

The clip opens to show the girl showing her killer dance moves to the catchy Bhojpuri song on the crowded road. The girl can be seen dancing passionately, and others can be seen cheering for her. Her outstanding performance may motivate you to get up and dance as well.

Since it was shared, the video has had approximately 34,000 views, and the number is still climbing. The video has received nearly 2,000 likes. Words like "fabulous" "awesome," and "superb" abound in the comments section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Shaandaar,” posted a user. “Kya lagri ho aap, ek dum badhiya dance,” commented another. “What a hot dance perforamnce, loved it,” expressed a third. “Wow it was exceptional ,” wrote a fourth. Many netizens used fire emoticons to show their reactions to the dance video.