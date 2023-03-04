Search icon
Girl in orange crop top dances inside Delhi metro, viral video divides internet

Major DP Singh posted the clip on Twitter, and it shows two girls attempting to make a dance video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Traveling by metro can become dull. As a result, a few people devise methods to avoid boredom. Some folks listen to music, others read a book or like in this case, well... dance inside the coach. We are not passing judgement on anyone because the onlookers in the video we are about to show you have already done so. Major DP Singh posted the clip on Twitter, and it shows two girls attempting to make a dance video.

The viral video shows a girl in an orange crop top dancing inside a Delhi metro coach while her friend records the performance on her phone.

Since it was shared, the video has received over 6,00,000 views. Many social media users praised the young girl's performance, with many praising her confidence. Many referred to it as a "publicity stunt," while others saw it as a desperate attempt to gain attention. Many individuals, however, suggested that the Delhi Metro impose fines for such behaviour in order to keep fellow passengers relaxed.

Reactions from netizens:

"Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me," said one user. "Or idhr me apna dance bnd kr deti hu when my mom walks into my room," another user explained. "Low key want to see the final piece," said a third user. "Delhi metro mein kya ho raha hai, Ab bas reels banti hai," another added.

The Delhi Metro has been transformed into a reels hub. Here are some more clips:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@samairagurung23)

