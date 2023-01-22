Girl imitates Deepika Padukone's sizzling dance moves from Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', video goes VIRAL

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan is only a week away, and we're already counting down the days! Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years adds to the film's deserved buzz. Film's popular song Besharam Rang has been making headlines for quite some time now. Many people have copied the hook steps of the choreography, and some have even recreated the song in different styles. Now a clip of a girl dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang in the swimming pool has grabbed plenty of eyeballs on social media. The model in the particular video is identified as Priyanka Jadhav and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

Watch the video here:



In the now-viral video, Priyanka donning a sexy swimsuit is seen slaying some sizzling dance moves to the 'Besharam Rang' song in a swimming pool. She then absolutely perfectly nails the upbeat track's hook steps, making the performance appear impressively elegant.

This video was shared on January 9. Since then, it has been liked by nearly 7,000 people and has had various comments. Netizens online were super impressed with her rendition of the dance and flooded the omment section with praises for the performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Seriously you inspired many girls how to love yourself and you look soo fab in this." A second person added, "Superb dance.Aag laga di" "Damn that expression..omg!" said a third. A fourth user wrote, "Sizzling and hot. "