Girl grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' on railway track, viral video delights netizens

New Delhi: The song 'Besharam Rang' by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the upcoming film 'Pathaan' has been the talk of the town since its release. Several social media users and celebrities have shared videos of themselves performing the amazing song in their own distinct style, with some even trying to imitate Deepika Padukone's spicy moves. Adding to that list, a video of an Indian influencer grooving to Pathaan's catchy song on railway tracks has gone viral on social media. The viral video is shared on Instagram by Mahira Chaurasia and it has amassed 2.6m views till now. Her dance is so excellent that you might want to get up and take part in. No, we're not kidding. Take a look here:

The viral video opens with Mahira dancing to Pathaan's popular song Besharam Rang on railway tracks. However, the location is unclear. Dressed in a black attire, the girl can be seen showing off her amazing dance moves which have caught the attention of social media. Her steps were flawless, and she completely nailed the hook steps. Mahira's energy will make you want to stand up and shake a leg as well.

This video has been viewed 2.6 million times on Instagram, with 101,000 likes and numerous comments. Netizens were simply overwhelmed by Saheli's performance and took to the comment section to share their views.

One person on Instagram said, "Power packed performance" "You are very talented and very dedicated towards your work seriously, love this," said a second person. A third person wrote, "Your dance is so good. I adore your dance."

About Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will be released on Republic Day weekend, alongside dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.