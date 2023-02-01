Search icon
Girl dancing to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang in saree wins hearts online, viral video

Now a video of a girl dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang in a beautiful saree has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has the word "blockbuster" all over it! The film is doing well because it has broken numerous box office records. In just six days, the film grossed nearly Rs 600 crore at the international box office. Not only that, but it continues to set records at the ticket counter. Furthermore, some fans are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film. Now a video of a girl dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang in a beautiful saree has surfaced on the internet and grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. The influencer in the video is Ashmita Gupta, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the now-viral video, Ashmita can be seen dressed in a stunning saree while recreating the hook steps of Pathaan's Besharam Rang. She dances effortlessly, making the performance appear serene. "Couldn't stop myself from grooving on this song" reads the video caption.

The clip has been viewed over 4.5 million times. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding Ashmita's impressive dance performance. While many commented on how the girl looked like Deepika Padukone, others shared heart emojis in the comments section.

One user on Instagram said, "That was incredible. The dance was entertaining to watch." "With saree, you're not aware of your own supernatural powers!" said another. "You Nailed It, girl , watched this more than ten times," a third person added.

