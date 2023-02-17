Search icon
Girl dances to 'Uff Teri Adaa' with dad in wedding, adorable viral video wins hearts

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

New Delhi: A wedding is one of the most important events in a woman's life. Families go to great lengths to make this day extra special for their daughter. With his dance performance, a father made her daughter's wedding day extra special. The fantastic father-daughter dance video is worth your time. While the bride is stunning and nails the dance steps, it is her father's cool moves that steal the show. The clip was posted on Instagram by @shaadibts and it has already been viewed over 391,000 times.

The now-viral video began with the father-daughter duo dancing to Shankar Mahadevan's 'Uff Teri Adaa'.The duo simply blew everyone's minds with their incredible dance moves.  The girl looked stunning in an embroidered lehenga while her father looked handsome in a white three-piece suit.

This video was shared few days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 391,000 views. Isn't it mind-boggling? Well, netizens thought so too and showered their praise on the duo's groovy performance.

Reactions from netizens:

"This has to be the best father-daughter dance ever," one user commented. Another user said, ""I love him!!! He’s everyone’s dad at this point. So much love to you and your family!! Thank you for sharing this joy!” 

