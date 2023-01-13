Girl dances to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' in viral video, netizens say 'super se bhi upar'

screengrab

New Delhi: If you use social media frequently, you've probably seen videos of people dancing to popular songs. Some of those videos may even make your day. We have a similar clip with us that you might actually appreciate. The viral video shows a girl dancing to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' from Raja Hindustani film, and her moves, energy, and on-point expressions got netizens vibing. The clip is shared on Instagram by account named @cutie_nurse29 and it has amassed a whopping 90,000 likes.

Dressed in a beautiful attire, the girl danced her heart out to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' song from Raja Hindustani film. The girl showcased impressive dancing skills and took command of the performance with grace and panache.

The video received over one million views after being shared online. Netizens adored the video and expressed their appreciation in the comments section. Heart and fire emojis abound in the comments section.

"Killer dance performance, very well done.. so good," one user commented. "This is so brilliant," wrote another. "Wow you are so beautiful. i loved your dance. god bless you," a third person said, using heart emoticons.